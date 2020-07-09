Pro Asian Gold Reveals Details on Its Latest Study
Assessment of the outlook for China across a range of perspectivesZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Asian Gold (ISIN: CN3475392059), a leading, growth-focussed gold mining company that is consistently generating superior returns, dedicated to delivering on its values and promises, and always focused on improving its environmental, social and governance performance, today announced that the findings of its latest study are showing that the past two decades have seen a radical shift in the world’s axis, as China has become a dominant global force economically, commercially and politically.
That potential is widely acknowledged, not least by the Chinese authorities. And they, along with others, recognise that the path to further expansion involves liberalisation, improved regulation and internationalisation. Initial steps have already been taken but much more action is planned over the coming decade and beyond. This has implications in many areas.
Within China’s financial markets, the insurance industry now manages US$2 trillion of assets, following a decade of rapid growth. The Insurance Asset Management Association of China explains why this fast-growing sector might benefit from investing some of its US$2 trillion assets in gold.
We also examine ways in which stronger market infrastructure and improved regulation would boost confidence in China’s gold investment industry, following an in-depth report.
The need for more robust regulation, suggesting that the mining industry can become a prominent player on the international stage, if it becomes both more disciplined and more outward facing.
The “Belt and Road” initiative has become a symbol of China’s international ambition and its deepening relationship with emerging markets worldwide, progress to date and the considerable impact that this extensive project will have on the gold market.
Any comprehensive view of China’s gold market would not be complete without an analysis of its jewellery industry, the largest in the world by some margin. Prospects are bright but the industry has to make both structural and strategic changes to attract younger, affluent customers.
Today, the focus of the gold market has shifted definitely from West to East with China at the forefront. It is increasingly taking a leadership position worldwide. This is reflected in the increased number of Chinese mining companies that are becoming members of the World Gold Council.
