Leukemia Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Leukemia Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Global Leukemia Market”

The market report of the “Leukemia” market provides overall information about the global market. It provides facts and factors that affect the “Leukemia market” at global, regional, and company levels. The report is the current snapshot of a market to understand its key features in a better way. In addition to that, the historical market value for the year 2020, along with the upcoming market value of the year 2020 is mentioned in the report. The CAGR percentage for the forecast period 2020-2026 is defined in the market.

Leukemia is one of the most deliberating cancer types which substantially contributes to the global disease burden and mortality rates. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. It typically originates in the bone marrow and results in the abnormality in leucocytes. The major types of leukemias include – acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Prevalence of leukemia is quite high globally. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, leukemia ranked the 11th most common cancer type affecting the population globally which an incidence of 0.35 million in 2012 and its incidence is expected to rise to 0.41 million by 2020. Increasing cancer prevalence, improving treatment rates, the rise in standards of healthcare infrastructure especially in merging nations, the emergence of combination therapeutic options for treatment of leukemia types and the scope of drug re-positioning formed the impetus for the market growth in recent years and will also propel the market in the forecast period. (2018-2025)

Key Players of Global Leukemia Market =>

The report profiles the following companies – AbbVie, Novartis, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genzyme, Celgene, Glaxosmithkline, Cephalon, Eisai and Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ambit Biosciences, Genmab A/S and Talon Therapeutics/

The key vendors are continually focusing to strengthen its market competitiveness by the high focus of R&D, innovation of novel combination therapeutics. Companies are also increasingly focusing on patient assistance programs and drug repositioning to gain the competitive edge and improve market entrenchment.

Global Leukemia Market – Market Dynamics

The demand for leukemia therapeutics will expand at a notable rate in the foreseeable future primarily driven by the product approval of repositioned drugs, the concept of application for expanded indication approvals for the existing drugs and advent of novel therapeutics; high practice of off-label prescriptions, increase in prevalence population; high R&D investments and rise in healthcare standards especially on emerging countries. The market is anticipated to be restrained by high costs associated with drug development. adverse side-effects associated with chemotherapeutic options and inadequate access to healthcare in rural regions of emerging countries. However, favorable public initiatives and the emergence of innovative therapeutics are anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for the market players in the leukemia market across the globe.

Overall the key market drivers include –

Increase in Prevalence of Leukemia Sub-types

Robust Pipeline with Potential Late-Stage Molecules

Favorable Special Regulatory Designations for Drugs

High R&D Investments For Drug Discovery

Increase in Diagnosis and Treatment Seeking Population

Overall the key market restraints include –

Complex Disease Prognosis

Adverse Effects of Therapeutic Options

The dearth of Healthcare Professionals in Emerging Countries

Inadequate Reimbursement and Treatment Access

Market Trends and Opportunities

High focus on Combination Therapies and Drug-Repositioning

The emergence of Targeted Therapies

Global Leukemia Market – Segment Analysis (By Disease Type)

Based on disease type the global market for Leukemia are broadly segmented- namely acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia.

The market currently is dominated by chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics. In the forecast period, the market the market for acute lymphocytic leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia are anticipated to contribute a notable share of the overall leukemia therapeutics.

Global Leukemia Market – Geographical Analysis

The global market for leukemia therapeutics is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. North America contributed the highest market followed by Europe in 2017. High disease awareness, favorable reimbursement, high healthcare access, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence and favorable government policies and initiatives are key factors for substantial market size in these regions.

In terms of growth rate, APAC is anticipated to post highest growth rate in forecast period owing to the development of the healthcare infrastructure in especially contributed by China and India. Rising investments for R&D activities are projected to encourage the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market in APAC region. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising prevalence of leukemia are also anticipated to fuel the market’s growth in the forecast period.

Global Leukemia Market

Global Leukemia Market – Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape for Leukemia therapeutics is concentrated with a limited number of key vendors contributing to substantial market share. The remaining minor share is contributed by multiple international as well as local vendors manufacturing low-cost generic chemotherapeutic drugs.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, by-therapy analysis, by disease analysis, and company profiles. Global leukemia market is segmented based on the disease type as acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia. Based on therapy type market is categorized as – targeted/immune therapies and chemotherapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.