Virtual Magic & Wine Tasting Experience
LXV Winery & Magician David Minkin Unite To Present Virtual 'Magic and Wine' Experience.PASO ROBLES, CA, US, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enchanting collaboration between LXV Winery and International Champion of Close up Magic, David Minkin, creates unique sensory virtual magic and wine experience.
Imagine yourself sitting at home with a tasting flight of extraordinary wines while you witness the impossible.
David Minkin is a renowned magician and international award winner. His close-up magic won him the coveted first-place award from the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the world's largest magic organization with 17,000 members in 73 countries. He has also starred in the TV series Magic Outlaws on Travel Channel, and in the award-winning documentary Magicians: Life in the Impossible. His top-rated live show in Los Angeles is the longest-running one-man magic show in California and has been called "The Greatest Thing I've Ever Seen!" by Johnny Depp.
LXV Wine has curated a tasting palette containing three sample bottles of their signature wines. Each is paired with spices that bring the LXV tasting lounge experience to wine lover’s homes all over America. Meticulously crafted from small-lot vineyards in Paso Robles, their wines are sensory experiences.
The new wine and spice palette comes with a virtual tasting experience hosted by the owner of LXV Wine, Neeta Mittal.
Regarding this one of a kind collaboration, Neeta said “Community is so essential to LXV, and through these virtual wine tastings, we hope to bring people together, even if they live far apart.” Before officially launching the virtual wine tastings, LXV has hosted online events for two non-profits, RISE, and STEM in association with Deloitte. They were each a great success. LXV has previously featured David Minkin on the label of their most popular wine 'Lover's Spell'.
To reveal their new tasting palette to the world, LXV is hosting this virtual 'Magic & Wine' experience with David Minkin on July 18th at 6:00 pm PST. The event will begin with a 45-minute wine tasting with Neeta followed by David's world-renown show. Check out tickets here.
About LXV: LXV is a boutique winery in Paso Robles California, owned by an Indian couple, Neeta and Kunal Mittal. LXV is a passion project of theirs that brings together exotic seasonings and wine. Beloved by the LXV tasting room guests is LXV’s signature wine and spice pairings which offer a unique sensory experience. Spices mirror, complement, or contrast the flavor of the wine, to unravel deeper, more subtle notes.
