DHS Seeks Proposals for SNAP Outreach

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) is soliciting proposals from qualified vendors to provide outreach services and application assistance to individuals and families residing in Rhode Island who are eligible or may be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The state anticipates that contracts will be awarded to one or more service providers at varied funding levels with the experience and expertise to efficiently target a multitude of potentially SNAP-eligible groups and individuals. The RFP can be found at the link below.

The initial submission deadline is July 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. However, this is a continuous recruitment RFP which will remain open to receive proposals at any time until March 31, 2021.

Proposals submitted after July 29th will be reviewed at the discretion of DHS but, at minimum, on a quarterly basis. Proposals should be mailed or hand-delivered in a sealed envelope marked RFP #SNAPOR2020 to:

RI Department of Human Services, Building 57 Attn: Marisa Petreccia 25 Howard Avenue Cranston, RI 02920

If your proposal is hand-delivered, please note that the DHS office lobby is closed at this time. There is a drop box available near the front door of the building where you may leave your proposal.

Please reach out to Bethany Caputo, RI DHS SNAP Administrator at Bethany.caputo@dhs.ri.gov if you have any questions.