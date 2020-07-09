Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashland
Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Village of Bailey Lakes
Belmont
Colerain Township
Clark
Port Authority of Springfield Ohio
Columbiana
Wellsville Carnegie Public Library
Crawford
Crawford County Landfill
Vernon Township
Cuyahoga
City of Brecksville
Erie
Huron Public Library
Franklin
Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
Gallia
Springfield Township *
Geauga
Parkman Township
Greene
Beavercreek Township Park District
Hamilton
Evendale Community Improvement Corporation
Hardin
Blanchard Township
Forest-Jackson Public Library
Jefferson
Ohio Valley Public Employees Jt Self-Insurance Cooperative
Lake
City of Painesville
Logan
Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau
Miami
Village of Casstown
Montgomery
City of Dayton
Muskingum
Licking Township
Pickaway
Southwest Pickaway Fire District
Pike
Seal Township
Portage
Edinburg Township
Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
Scioto
Harrison Township
Seneca
Village of Bettsville
Stark
Downtown Canton Special Improvement District
Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District
Summit
Richfield Township
Twinsburg Public Library
Tuscarawas
Village of Dennison
Union
Union County Soil and Water Conservation District
Van Wert
Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Wayne
Orrville Public Library
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.