For Immediate Release:

July 8, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashland Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Village of Bailey Lakes Belmont Colerain Township Clark Port Authority of Springfield Ohio Columbiana Wellsville Carnegie Public Library Crawford Crawford County Landfill Vernon Township Cuyahoga City of Brecksville Erie Huron Public Library Franklin Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission Gallia Springfield Township * Geauga Parkman Township Greene Beavercreek Township Park District Hamilton Evendale Community Improvement Corporation Hardin Blanchard Township Forest-Jackson Public Library Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Jt Self-Insurance Cooperative Lake City of Painesville Logan Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau Miami Village of Casstown Montgomery City of Dayton Muskingum Licking Township Pickaway Southwest Pickaway Fire District Pike Seal Township Portage Edinburg Township Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation Scioto Harrison Township Seneca Village of Bettsville Stark Downtown Canton Special Improvement District Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District Summit Richfield Township Twinsburg Public Library Tuscarawas Village of Dennison Union Union County Soil and Water Conservation District Van Wert Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau Wayne Orrville Public Library

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

