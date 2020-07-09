Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,889 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 9, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 8, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Ashland

Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Village of Bailey Lakes

 

 Belmont

Colerain Township

 

 Clark

Port Authority of Springfield Ohio

 

 Columbiana

Wellsville Carnegie Public Library

 

 Crawford

Crawford County Landfill

 

Vernon Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Brecksville

 

 Erie

Huron Public Library

 

 Franklin

Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

 

 Gallia

Springfield Township *

 

 Geauga

Parkman Township

 

 Greene

Beavercreek Township Park District

 

 Hamilton

Evendale Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Hardin

Blanchard Township

 

Forest-Jackson Public Library

 

 Jefferson

Ohio Valley Public Employees Jt Self-Insurance Cooperative

 

 Lake

City of Painesville

 

 Logan

Logan County Convention and Tourism Bureau

 

 Miami

Village of Casstown

 

 Montgomery

City of Dayton

 

 Muskingum

Licking Township

 

 Pickaway

Southwest Pickaway Fire District

 

 Pike

Seal Township

 

 Portage

Edinburg Township

 

Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Scioto

Harrison Township

 

 Seneca

Village of Bettsville

 

 Stark

Downtown Canton Special Improvement District

 

Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Summit

Richfield Township

 

Twinsburg Public Library

 

 Tuscarawas

Village of Dennison

 

 Union

Union County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Van Wert

Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Wayne

Orrville Public Library

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.