Hemp Testing Lab Offers Complimentary Test for Farmers
Ionization Labs, Leading Hemp Industry Testing Software, Research, and Applied Data Analytics Offers Free Cannabinoid Potency Test for Texas Hemp Farmers
Committed to supporting the US Hemp industry ecosystem with precision agriculture technology through applied data analytics”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionization Labs, a national leader in hemp testing and data analytics, offers one complimentary, 72-hour turnaround time potency test to all licensed Texas Department of Agriculture hemp licensees through August 15th.
The hemp plant's potency testing is an essential pre-harvest requirement to ensure that the crop falls within the accepted level of .03% or less total THC, a rule set by the USDA, and adopted by the TDA (Texas Department of Agriculture). Frequent testing of a crop throughout the grow cycle can help ensure that the crop stays within this parameter.
Additionally, strategic testing of the plant in specific locations of a farm can give valuable insights relating to fertigation (fertilization and irrigation) and other external variable inputs, including weather. Tracking these data inputs allows the farmers to track cannabinoid profiles, many of which have values on a price-per-kilo that far surpass the value of CBD alone.
Alex Andrawes, CEO of Ionization Labs, says “We want to celebrate the inaugural season of legal hemp in the great State of Texas and support our hemp farmers, processors and retailers by offering them one free 72-hour turnaround test. This test can offer valuable insights to the hemp community by giving them access to detailed cannabinoid potency profile data. We are excited and ready to do our part in lifting Texas into the top echelon of the hemp industry.”
Ionization Labs' hemp potency test is a comprehensive panel of 14 cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBDV, CBG, CBN, CBCA, CBDA, CBDVA, CBGA, CBNA, THCA, THCV, THC-Δ8, and THC-Δ9.
Hemp cultivation falls into two growing type categories, industrial hemp and hemp used for medical or therapeutic applications. Texas hemp farmers are growing two crop types that include various hemp strains (hemp plant types bred for a specific purpose) that have been approved by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The therapeutic product-focused cultivators focus on producing a crop that is high in concentration values of cannabinoids like CBD in addition to additional cannabinoids like CBG, CBGA, and CBN. The cannabinoids, many of which have miniscule concentrations in some cases, have garnered much media attention over the past year.
Industrial hemp has even more applications. Industrial hemp is utilized for; stock fodder, animal bedding, garden mulch, ropes, and cordage, fiberboard, insulation, plastics, a form of concrete (hempcrete), clothing/textiles, paper, restoring fields depleted of nutrients and cleaning up toxins in contaminated soils. Hemp seed is also rich in natural antioxidants such as phenolic compounds, tocopherols, and phytosterols which may potentially play a role in reducing the risk of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic and cardiovascular health, for example.
Coleman Hemphill, President of (TXHIA) The Texas Hemp Industry Association shares “The more data you can acquire, the more you know about your crop, and the more you can help ensure a successful hemp operation. Testing is one of the most powerful precision agriculture tools available to the hemp cultivator.”
Knowing the potency levels of all these cannabinoids is very important to know throughout the growing season. Number one, it establishes the crop's legal compliance (staying below .03% total THC) and determines the value of the crop concerning the percentage value of the numerous cannabinoids present. Beyond the growing season, there is still considerable testing. Extraction/processing, consumer product R&D and quality control at the retail level.
"Ionization Labs is committed to the success of the hemp industry through education and support of hemp farmers and producers through the acquisition and practical application of plant chemical data. The potency of a hemp crop is one of the most crucial data points in the industry. It is the hub to all connecting spokes. Potency determines a crop's legality, value, and applies to many parts of the industry ecosystem. Buyers, sellers, market makers, banking, crop or mortgage insurance, agriculture research, product developers, all require access to potency data," says Cree Crawford, President/COO of Ionization Labs.
About Ionization Labs:
Ionization Labs is an Austin, Texas-based agriculture technology and software/data analytics company, focusing on precision agriculture data to the US Hemp Industry. Their software, Cann-ID, currently performs hemp cannabinoid potency data analytics in concert with an HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) hardware platform. This technology meets USDA testing requirements and can be used by ISO 17025 labs as a certification device or used on-farm or in extraction labs for multiple uses including process flow, ongoing quality assurance/control (QA/QC). Cann-ID is deployed with farms, extraction labs, seed/genetics, and drying/curing operations in 10 legal hemp states, including Texas. For more information visit: www.Ionizationlabs.com
