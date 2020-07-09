244-acre addition to Mt. Haggin WMA finalized

Fish & Wildlife - Region 3

Bozeman — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently finalized a 244-acre addition to the Mt. Haggin Wildlife Management Area that is now open for public use.

FWP closed on the property on June 23, and FWP personnel and several conservation groups met on July 1 to remove old fencing, update signage and spray weeds on the property.

“We’re thrilled to see the Grassy Mountain addition be conserved with the rest of Mt. Haggin WMA for the perpetual benefit of Montana’s wildlife and wildlife enthusiasts,” said Vanna Boccadori, FWP’s Butte-area wildlife biologist. “We’re grateful to the many interested publics and organizations who have contributed to the success of this project.”

The Grassy Mountain addition, which is centrally located on the WMA, was purchased with funds from Habitat Montana and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. FWP published an environmental assessment for the project earlier this year and received public comments in favor of the purchase.

This addition will contribute to the ecological function of the WMA and the surrounding Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. It is part of the migration pathway for mule deer and elk, connecting winter range on the west side of the Continental Divide to fawning and calving areas and summer range east of the Divide. It also provides year-round habitat for various birds and mammals, as well as native fish restoration opportunities in Oregon Creek, which runs along the western portion of the property.

Mt. Haggin WMA is about 10 miles south of Anaconda along Montana Hwy. 569. The Grassy Mountain addition will be managed and regulated consistently with the rest of the WMA.

FWP thanks the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, Skyline Sportsmen’s Association, Montana Wilderness Association, Montana Wildlife Federation and local residents for their contributions and support for this project.

Media contact: Morgan Jacobsen at 577-7891.