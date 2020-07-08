Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MS Lottery Announces Partnership With WJTV

WJTV to run live drawing of Powerball

JACKSON, MISS. – Tonight, the Jackson-viewing area will now be able to watch the Powerball® drawing on live television via WJTV—Jackson. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official partnership for Central Mississippi.

“Many of our players live in the viewing area of WJTV,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We have partners in South Mississippi (WXXV) and the Golden Triangle (WCBI). WJTV and its affiliates are fitting stations to air Powerball drawings in Central Mississippi.”

Additionally, WJTV’s sister station WHLT in Hattiesburg also will air the live Powerball drawings. Viewers also may tune in to both stations to find results for Mega Millions®.

“WJTV in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg are excited to be The Mississippi Lottery’s broadcast home,” said Jeffrey Guy, vice president and general manager of WJTV, Jackson/WHLT, Hattiesburg. “The 12 News Team and I have always been focused on providing positive and informative messages bringing happiness and hope to our viewers. In the midst of these extraordinary times, we feel there couldn’t have been a better time to form this partnership.”

Drawings for Powerball occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. The current Jackpot is $69 million. Drawings for Mega Millions occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CST. The current Jackpot is $83 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

