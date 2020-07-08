Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Sedona Area Estate with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

300 Upper Bell Road 300 Upper Bell Road 300 Upper Bell Road 300 Upper Bell Road 300 Upper Bell Road

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 300 Upper Bell Road near Sedona, Arizona, known as The Little Daisy, is pending sale following a bidding war among 6 buyers, in cooperation with Donna Chesler of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. Previously offered for $5.9 million, the property auctioned No Reserve, to the highest bidder, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely all over the world.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the five weeks prior to the auction closing resulted in over 16,000 property page web views, 2,200 prospects, and 21 showings by interested buyers—a strong result for this exceptional property.

“Selling one-of-a-kind properties on an expedited timeline is something we do better than anyone in the world,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Last week’s result on The Little Daisy proves that in our 12-plus years in business, we’ve identified the best process for matching sellers with the most capable buyers around the globe.”

Once a famed miner hotel, The Little Daisy was lovingly restored over 12 years and reconfigured into 8 bedrooms including a grand master suite—all while paying homage to the original structure. Original hand-plastered ceilings, exterior colorful tiles, walls of french doors, 3,000 square feet of verandas, and an antique copper sink are touches of the property’s past. Entertaining is made easy between the many verandas, blooming rooftop gardens, and the 9,000-square-foot rooftop entertaining space with a cozy sitting area, bar/dining space, and a hot tub for cold desert nights—all with sweeping views of the Sedona Red Rocks and entire Verde Valley.

“The auction platform put a spotlight on my property, identifying discerning buyers and ultimately delivering a qualified buyer,” said Lisa Acker, seller. “The process was efficient and transparent every step of the way. I was very pleased with the Concierge Team and their extensive exposure of my property, and the auction result."

Other features include: master-suite with sitting area, spa bath, double vanities, claw-foot tub, bidet, his-and-her walk-in closets; chef’s kitchen with marble and stainless counters, marble island, bar seating, top-of-the-line appliances, walk-in pantry; formal dining space; billiards/media lounge; home office; wine cellar; 3,000-square-foot garage/workshop; lawn fountains and firepit; and outdoor shower—all 2 minutes to downtown Jerome and 40 minutes to Sedona. Known today as a mecca for art, history, and wine lovers alike, Jerome is surrounded by historic sites and protected land, allowing residents to enjoy beautiful desert landscapes, rock formations, and Native American ruins. Nearby Sedona offers hiking trails with Red Rocks views, while Flagstaff offers skiing, mountain biking, and incredible restaurants.

“I greatly enjoyed working with Concierge Auctions on the exposure and sale of this iconic estate, and am looking forward to our next opportunity to partner together,” said Donna Chesler, listing agent.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

