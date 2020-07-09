Mach Medical to partner with Columbus U.S. to revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain using Microsoft Dynamics
Medical device company Mach Medical to partner with Columbus U.S. to revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain using Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Azure
The partnership with Columbus U.S., leveraging Microsoft technologies, will support Mach Medical’s plans to deploy a proprietary high velocity, single-piece flow manufacturing approach”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus U.S. has announced a partnership with orthopedic medical device contract manufacturer Mach Medical. Using Microsoft technology, the Columbus U.S. team will help Mach Medical as they revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain by creating a manufacturing organization capable of building the highest quality joint replacement implants from a patient’s pre-operative surgical plan and supplying that product in time for surgery. Mach Medical’s proprietary high velocity, single-piece flow manufacturing approach is designed to reduce OEM implant inventory levels by 80%, trim per-part manufacturing costs by 30%, and cut new product time-to-market by 1-2 years.
— Steve Rozow, General Manager of Mach Medical
The Mach Medical team says the decision to work with Columbus was because of its expertise in the life sciences industry, and its prowess with Microsoft business applications, including Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Power Apps, and Microsoft Azure for Machine Learning.
Mach Medical plans to leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management and Azure Machine Learning to create advanced analytical models that will be central to its goal of lowering inventory levels, trimming per-part manufacturing costs, and cutting time-to-market. Mach Medical also plans to expand Dynamics 365 with a portal accessible by physicians or OEMs for tracking the status of devices required for procedures.
“The Life Sciences supply chain poses unique challenges with its priorities of shorter lead times, higher on-time delivery and greater flexibility. Device companies and contract manufacturers within the orthopedic supply chain share many of these challenges,” said Chris Alagna, CEO of Columbus U.S. “We are excited to support Mach Medical with our expertise of the Life Sciences supply chain and Microsoft Dynamics to revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain.”
“We are really excited about the opportunity we have at Mach Medical to make a significant impact on the cost, quality and performance of orthopedic implants in the U.S. and around the world. The partnership with Columbus U.S., leveraging Microsoft technologies and Industry 4.0 cutting-edge technologies, will support Mach Medical’s plans to deploy a proprietary high velocity, single-piece flow manufacturing approach,” said Steve Rozow, General Manager of Mach Medical.
The life sciences industry is one of the core industries that Columbus U.S. serves. It has extensive expertise in delivering technology solutions to medical device and pharmaceutical organizations. These solutions include application management services, cloud ERP, and Data and Analytics solutions. The Columbus U.S. team is excited to work with Mach Medical to unlock the possibilities available when leveraging the entire Microsoft technology suite.
To hear more about the partnership, register here to join Columbus U.S. and Mach Medical at the free Life Science Virtual Summit on July 16.
Press contact
Patric Timmermans, Marketing Director, Columbus U.S.
Patric.timmermans@columbusglobal.com
Steve Rozow, General Manager, Mach Medical
srozow@sitesmedical.com
About Columbus
Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their businesses digitally. Columbus is a global IT service and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving our customers worldwide. We offer a comprehensive solution portfolio with deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise and profound customer insight that help customers thrive far into the future.
www.columbusglobal.com/en-us
About Mach Medical
Mach Medical was established to revolutionize the orthopedic supply chain by creating a contract manufacturing operation capable of building the highest quality joint replacement implants from a patient’s pre-operative surgical plan and supplying that product in time for their surgery. The company will employ cutting-edge Industry 4.0 methods as well as proprietary technologies in its high velocity, single-piece flow manufacturing approach to trim per-part manufacturing costs by 30%, decrease inventory holding cost by 80% and cut time-to-market for new products¬¬ by 1-2 years.
Patric Timmermans
Columbus U.S.
+1 303-324-4570
email us here