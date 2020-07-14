Employee Training and Development-Caregiver Support in the Workplace Employee Health and Wellness Pamela D. Wilson - Caregiving Expert

Caregiving negatively affects workplace productivity and performance. Digital training programs close skill gaps that benefit workplace and caregiving skills.

Workplace productivity and performance declines when employees care for elderly parents. Skills gaps are closed one at a time through practical training and advice on issues relevant to caregivers.” — Pamela D Wilson

Are your employees really showing up for work? According to the State of the American Workplace by Gallup, 51% of employees are disengaged—they neither like nor dislike their job—and need to be pushed to perform. Of these disengaged employees how many are stressed by caring for elderly parents?

Employee engagement supported by employee training and development contributes to employee retention. To employees—engagement results from different aspects: a great manager, having a firm grasp of expectations, being in a role that is a good match for their skills, and opportunities for training or advancement.

Managers who provide support and have a trusted relationship with employees are better at connecting with and retaining employees. A belief that a supervisor cares and appreciates employees is essential. Opportunities to learn and grow in addition to having committed co-workers adds up to higher employee engagement.

The Fine Line Between Manager and Counselor

What can organizations do when managers and supervisors are stretched or don’t have all of the skills to create an engaged employee environment? What can managers do in low trust environments when employees are caring for elderly parents?

Working caregivers may hesitate to cross the line of disclosing personal problems that may result in perceived job discrimination. Research confirms that employees caring for elderly parents may have fewer opportunities for training, be given less attractive projects, and be passed over for promotion opportunities.

Having a close relationship with a manager supports employee retention. But what happens when a manager knows too much about the personal life of an employee and feels unable to manage the individual without judgment?

Soft Skills Are Necessary for Business Leaders and Caregivers for Elderly Parents

Many managers lack the soft skills necessary to train and support subordinates. Good managers, as well as competent caregivers, possess the skills of empathy and awareness of daily challenges. The emotional aspects of being a caregiver are cited as being the most challenging. While caregivers also provide hands-on care, these skills can be learned and confidence gained through repetition—similar to learning hard skills in the workplace.

Education and coaching are essential for success at work and to be a caregiver. Two-way communication, excellent listening skills, the ability to work with others, and motivate teams are skills relevant to the workplace. These skills are also essential to managing care for elderly parents.

Benefits of Caregiving Training for Employees in the Workplace

Employee training and development offered in the Taking Care of Elderly Parents program links human resource objectives for employee health and wellness programs with employee development. As a business owner and professional fiduciary for more than 20 years, Wilson focuses on training employees in the workplace to care for the elderly and disabled. Wilson's employee training and development programs for caregivers in the workplace support knowledge of healthcare industry challenges, the health needs of elderly parents, wellness, chronic disease, the benefits of physical activity, financial planning, and elder law planning.

Workplace Issues are Similar to Caregiving Issues

The experiences of employees in the workplace mirror caregiving experiences. Dealing with negative co-workers mirrors the skills necessary to deal with negative elderly parents. Denial or refusal by elderly parents to participate in care reflects the experience of co-workers not completing projects or teams failing to produce results.

Caregivers ask, do I have to care for elderly parents? Employees in the workplace may feel the same about some tasks that fall into their job descriptions. The inability to get along with co-workers viewed as difficult mirrors the caregivers’ ability to get along with difficult family members who may be brothers or sisters. Difficult people may also be doctors, nurses, or healthcare providers in a variety of settings.

Building consensus with others who may be part of a team caring for elderly parents may be a struggle for caregivers. Learning to manage and motivate teams in the workplace requires similar skills.

Digital Caregiver Training: Taking Care of Elderly Parents Stay at Home and Beyond

This outstanding digital program for caregivers by caregiving expert, advocate, and speaker Pamela D Wilson combines human management training objectives with practical caregiver skills. Wilson’s experience as a business owner for more than 20 years partners employee development and wellness training with caregiving skills and interactions with the elderly, disabled, family members, and teams supporting care.

Taking Care of Elderly Parents Stay at Home and Beyond is an outstanding program that supports employee development, health, and wellness that includes:

• Eight modules of information with 70 webinar lessons spanning 28 hours of practical step-by-step information for caregivers that link to skills applicable in the workplace.

• Twenty-four hours of podcasts supplement the lessons to create this one-of-a-kind 52-hour digital human resource caregiver program

• A private membership website hosting the components of this program

• An online community of support allowing caregivers to exchange stories, ask questions, and share recommendations with other caregivers.

• Surveys and assessments allowing participants to provide feedback and request additional information

