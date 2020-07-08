Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MS Department of Public Safety Announces Changes to Weekly Schedule at Driver License Stations

JACKSON, MS – Beginning Monday, June 22, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces changes to the current weekly schedule at all permanent driver license stations in adherence to recommended social distancing guidelines.  Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside the driver license stations.  Temperature checks will be administered to each customer before entering service locations. 

Wednesdays will now only be designated for firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals, and duplicate transactions for driver licenses and identification cards.  Wednesdays will also be available for customers 65 years and older to be serviced between the hours of 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names. 

  • Monday                       A-E
  • Tuesday                       F-L
  • Wednesday                 Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates
  • Thursday                    M-S
  • Friday                          T-Z     

For a complete listing of all permanent driver license stations along with additional information concerning reopening, please visit www.dps.ms.gov and the Driver Service Bureau link.

MS Department of Public Safety Announces Changes to Weekly Schedule at Driver License Stations

