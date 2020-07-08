New Leadership Team Announced to Lead Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, MS – Commissioner Sean Tindell of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced his leadership team today.

“Since my arrival on June 1st, I have been assembling a leadership team to help carry out my vision and goals for the agency,” said Commissioner Tindell. “There are many challenges ahead, but I am confident that the group assembled will help guide the agency during these uncertain times we are currently facing. Their combined years of work experience in law enforcement and other relevant areas will be extremely beneficial to the employees of the Department and to the citizens of our state.”

Colonel Randy Ginn, Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety/Director of the MS Highway Safety Patrol. Colonel Ginn has over thirty-two years of service with the MS Highway Safety Patrol. He has served the past four years as Deputy Director and Chief of the Uniform Division. Colonel Ginn has undertaken many duty assignments throughout his years with the MS Highway Safety Patrol, serving as MBI Special Agent, MBI Supervisory Special Agent, Troop Executive Officer, Troop Commander, and Central Region Major. Colonel Ginn will oversee the MS Highway Safety Patrol, the MS Bureau of Investigation, the MS Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, and Fleet Operations.

Mandy Mitchell Davis, Chief of Staff. Mrs. Davis has served as the agency’s Chief of Staff since 2017 and has worked for 17 years in the fields of public policy and human resources for the MS Emergency Management Agency, MS Department of Finance and Administration, and Office of the MS State Treasurer. She has also served as Policy Director for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Amongst her responsibilities, she will oversee the MS Forensics Lab, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Maintenance Division.

Mac May, Chief Counsel. Mr. May brings twenty years of legal experience to the agency, having most recently served as a Special Assistant Attorney General with the MS Attorney General’s Office, where he represented state agencies primarily in employment cases and other civil rights litigation. He also provided training to state attorneys, human resources personnel, and law enforcement officers on employment and civil rights issues. Mr. May will oversee the Department’s Legal Division.

Keith Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Operations. Mr. Davis comes to DPS from the Secretary of State’s Office, where he recently served as Chief of Staff. He is a veteran law enforcement officer with over twenty-five years of service in state government. Mr. Davis has served as Chief of Enforcement for the Department of Marine Resources and as Chief of Police for the City of Moss Point. He has also served at the Gulfport Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, MS Gulf Coast Community College and the D’Iberville Police Department. Mr. Davis will oversee the Driver Service Bureau, the MS Bureau of Narcotics, the MS Office of Homeland Security, Crime Stoppers, and the Department’s Internal Security Division.

Steven McDevitt, Deputy Commissioner of Finance. Mr. McDevitt comes to DPS from the MS Department of Finance and Administration, where he most recently served as the Deputy Executive Director and Deputy State Fiscal Officer. He previously served as the Director of the Bond Advisory Division for DFA. Before joining DFA, Mr. McDevitt worked at the Office of the State Auditor and the MS Department of Transportation. Mr. McDevitt will oversee the Comptroller’s Office, Public Safety Planning, Grants Administration, Fixed Assets Management, Supply, and Management Information Systems.

Captain Charles Haynes, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs. Captain Haynes most recently served as Governmental Affairs Director for DPS. He has sixteen years of law enforcement experience, having served in the MS Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Unit, on the MS Joint Terrorism Task Force as an Officer, as a MHP State Trooper, and as a Police Officer with the Brandon Police Department. Captain Haynes will oversee the Legislative Affairs and Governmental Affairs Divisions.