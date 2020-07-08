Update on timing of processing We’re All In Small Business Grant applications

Since the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program application period closed on June 26, WEDC staff have been working as quickly as possible to process the more than 30,000 applications that were received.

“We understand that these funds are crucially important to businesses, and we are working to get the applications processed as quickly as possible. However, because of the volume of applications and the need to be a careful steward of taxpayer dollars, this is a time-consuming process and we appreciate applicants’ patience as we work through it,” says WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

Some notifications have already gone out to applicants who were selected to receive a grant. Other applicants have received emails asking them to reapply because their application was incomplete or crucial information didn’t match other documents that were submitted. In those cases, applicants have 10 days following the date of the email to reapply.

While WEDC is making every effort to process the applications as promptly as possible, it is projected that applicants could continue to be notified through the end of September. Please visit the FAQ page for more details or call WEDC at 608.210.6700 for assistance.

The We’re All In Small Business Grant Program, which will provide $2,500 grants to up to 30,000 small businesses in Wisconsin, is designed to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.