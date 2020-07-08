Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Behavioral Health Data is now available in the Alaska HIE

healtheConnect Alaska has released a behavioral health data tab in their healtheHUB provider portal. Providers will now have access to critical information in real time to provide necessary care to Alaska’s most vulnerable population. The 42 CFR Part 2 protected information will be displayed within the portal subject to explicit consent from each patient. Mental health clinicians across the state will be collecting consent at intakes and patient care visits. The behavioral health data tab will be the first electronic transmission and display of behavioral health records available to clinicians in the state of Alaska and will elevate the level of care provided to behavioral health clients by reducing medication interactions, reducing delays in treatment as well as improving continuity of care.
This data exchange also allows providers to adhere to SB 74 which states there must be a process for assisting users of emergency departments in making appointments with primary care or behavioral health providers within 96 hours after an emergency department visit. healtheConnect can facilitate this communication by providing real-time notification to providers after an emergency department visit.
To learn more, visit www.healtheConnectAK.org or call 907.770.2626

