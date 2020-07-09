RE Business Solutions Pivots to Meet Coronavirus PPE Demands

RE Business Solutions Coronavirus Product Line

Regional Office Powerhouse Answers Growing Requests for Personal Protective Equipment

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the coronavirus pandemic slammed throughout the regional business community, its effect struck at the bottom line of many companies. Some, however, like RE Business Solutions, met the challenge by expanding their product line to meet a growing surge in requests for personal protective equipment (PPE).

“When we went into lockdown, the demand for our products diminished because most people were working from home,” said John Murabito, founder and president, RE Business Solutions. “We customarily handle the print needs for large Philadelphia law firms, however, if no one goes to the office, there’s no need for paper or toner.”

In discussions with his customers, Murabito quickly discovered the needs of many clients have changed, providing him with an unexpected opportunity. Customers were nervously inquiring about personal protection equipment, and though it wasn’t part of the company’s core product line, Murabito quickly adjusted to meet the need. “PPE is not what you usually think about as a product to carry in our business, and we’ve never seen such a demand in the three decades we’ve been in business,” Murabito said.

Suddenly, customers are asking for hand sanitizers, safety masks, gloves, face shields, thermometers and wipes.

“I confess that while I always had confidence in our wide variety of business and office products and solutions, I was surprised at this new demand,” Murabito said.

The size of some of the requests was startling, according to Murabito. “I received a call, and the customer asked for 300,000 gloves,” he said. “Fortunately, we have an excellent relationship with our suppliers and were able to deliver the gloves in a timely fashion.”

Some of RE Business Solution’s larger suppliers include household names like Procter & Gamble, Georgia Pacific, Honeywell, Rubbermaid and Kimberly Clark.

“Our new product line helps to keep our customers safe, and it’s our contribution in fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” Murabito said.

RE Business Solutions started as a small typewriter ribbon supply business in John Murabito’s Philadelphia basement. The company, which won several awards for fast growth, is celebrating 32 years in business in 2020. It has offices in Philadelphia; Cherry Hill, NJ; Princeton, NJ; North Jersey; and Buffalo, New York.

For more information, visit www.reonline.com.