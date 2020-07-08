Covid Free

MEMPHIS, TN, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents at The Highlands of Memphis by Harborview celebrated not having any new Covid-19 cases for more than 60 days. Residents participated in a 4th of July parade where they got a chance to see their families smile and laugh while practicing social distance.
