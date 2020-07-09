Geocentric Media Offering 15 Premium Geo Domains Available For Acquisition
Exotic and International Destinations Dominate, Led By TheMiddleEast.com
Domain brand offerings like these are rare, and these incredible brands are currently priced at wholesale levels.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These definitive domain brands, available either as a package or individual sale, offers the right buyer the opportunity to dominate search in each region, and build strong business development as travel and tourism begins their resurgence.
— Fred Mercaldo
“While TheMiddleEast.com has a high 6 figure price tag, these names all are in the $15,000 to $85,000 price range. From TheDominicanRepublic.com to TheHawaiianIslands.com, these names provide a buyer a major advantage to become the true BRAND NAME digitally for each geographical location, along with AUTHORITY status as they build their online presence.” States Geocentric Media’s CEO, Fred Mercaldo. “We are excited to have this opportunity to represent these excellent names.”
The portfolio includes:
• TheDominicanRepublic.com
• TheHawaiianIslands.com
• TheGreekIslands.com
• TheEastIndies.com
• TheWestIndies.com
• ThePersianGulf.com
• TheArabianGulf.com
• TheFijiIslands.com
• TheFrenchAlps.com
• TheItalianAlps.com
• TheMediterranean.com
• TheLeewardIslands.com
• TheSwissAlps.com
• TheMadeiraIslands.com
The Dominican Republic, home to over 10M residents, is the most highly visited destination in the Caribbean. The Hawaiian Islands enjoy over 10M annual visitors, with tourism spending at over $17B annually. The Mediterranean serves such ports as Italy, coastal France, French Riviera which include Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez, Spain, Portugal, and the Greek Islands.
"Domain brand offerings like these are rare, and these incredible brands are currently priced at wholesale levels," states Mercaldo. Perfect opportunity for travel and tourism companies to acquire one or all of these and control the travel and tourism markets for decades to come. Inquiries and offers, please contact Info@GeocentricMedia.com.
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media, Inc
+1 602-859-3786
email us here