FWP seeking members for Region 2 Citizen Advisory Committee

Councils & Committees News - Region 2

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking applicants to fill several volunteer positions on the west-central Montana Region 2 Citizen Advisory Committee.

The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues—from wildlife and fisheries management, to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of west-central Montana communities and natural resource interests.

To apply, download an application online at fwp.mt.gov/regions/r2/cac/, or contact FWP at 406-542-5500. Completed applications must be received by Friday, July 24, 2020.

Applicants must live in FWP Region 2, which includes the counties of Deer Lodge, Ravalli, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, Powell and the southwestern portion of Lewis & Clark. FWP welcomes applications from anyone with an interest in natural resource issues and outdoor recreation.

The function of the CAC is to:

Provide a forum for ongoing, two-way communication;

Help FWP identify emerging issues;

Provide advice and perspective on resource and management issues;

Assist FWP with creating ideas on regional and statewide issues.

The panel of volunteers typically meets four to six evenings per year in Missoula, and the next meeting is tentatively set for late August. Members serve four-year terms and can reapply when their terms expire. Meals and travel expenses are provided.

For information, contact Vivaca Crowser at 542-5518.