Dakota Datebook: Suffrage Symbols

Prairie Public: "On this date in 1913, well-known North Dakota resident Sara Cushing received accolades for her recent submission of “a design in the form of a sticker for use on all correspondence, which met with the immediate approval of the suffrage leaders as the insignia for which they have been wishing. The design is in the suffrage colors, yellow and white, and the two phrases, Service for Uplift and Votes for Women, are prominent.” The Fargo Forum noted, “North Dakota has the honor of being the home of the author of what is expected to be the national emblem for the suffrage cause.”

Sara Cushing was well-known in the state. She was a music aficionado, bringing musical productions to the state such as operas and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. She was also involved in various organizations, such as the State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Read more at: https://news.prairiepublic.org/post/suffrage-symbols

