Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Decision on ACA Contraceptive Case

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Supreme Court ruled to allow private employers to opt out of providing contraceptive coverage:

“Like many others, I was very disappointed to learn of the Supreme Court’s decision this morning upholding President Trump’s rule allowing more employers to opt out of the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) mandate guaranteeing contraceptive services at no cost to women for moral or religious reasons.  Now, millions of women – many of whom are minorities – will be subjected to the moral and religious leanings of their employers, who will unfairly get to decide whether they will be forced to pay out of pocket for prescription medications they need.  When Democrats passed the ACA in 2010, we made a point of requiring contraceptive coverage because we believe that reproductive health care decisions ought to be made by women and their doctors, not their employers.  This is a principle we will keep defending as we continue our work to strengthen and expand health care coverage – as we did last week when we passed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act – and fighting for women’s full access to quality, affordable health care.”

