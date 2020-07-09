European Union Funded Dedicated COVID-19 Isolation Center set up by IRC and MERF inaugurated in Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at the inauguration of the Isolation center in Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at the inauguration of the Isolation center in Peshawar.

An isolation center and ICU funded by the EU ECHO and set up by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and MERF was inaugurated in Peshawar today.

This comprehensive intervention is the result of engaging key stakeholders at the federal,provincial and district levels,and gaining invaluable insights into real on-ground needs and required support.” — Adnan bin Junaid