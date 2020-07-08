Bushel44 Launch Sets the New Standard for Hemp Supply Chain Management
Apex Trading launches new custom software, Bushel44, for creating efficiencies and cost savings for the entire hemp supply chainPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bushel44 - https://www.bushel44.com/ - a technology company building the hemp industry’s standard for wholesale business management software, announced today that it has launched its offering for hemp operators. After deploying its beta to a dozen hemp businesses of various scale throughout the supply chain, the software is now launching to all hemp companies across the United States & Canada and has already received interest in Europe, Asia and South America.
Bushel44 gives hemp businesses core solutions such as order management, inventory management, payment processing, reporting and analytics. These offerings allow operators to accurately track and trace their product, efficiently conduct wholesale transactions and manage their wholesale operations.
“Building on the success of the solutions we created in cannabis, Bushel44 offers a new set of tools to address the specific issues inherent in hemp,” says John Manlove, CEO and founder of Bushel44. “Over the past several years, we were consistently being approached by hemp industry leaders to create something similar to Apex Trading that would create transparency and help to standardize the hemp supply chain, from soil to shelf.”
Manlove and his team have delivered on the rampant customer demand with their Bushel44 software suite. Given the growth of the hemp industry globally, companies outside of the United States are also looking for these supply chain solutions as they’re currently working with basic or archaic offerings.
Bushel44 looks forward to becoming the one-stop-shop for providing these enterprise tools to enable customers to produce, buy and sell biomass, smokable flower, extracts, and shelf-ready products.
About Bushel44
Bushel44 provides every business in the wholesale hemp supply chain with the tools they need to streamline sales and operations. Bushel44 provides key solutions for inventory management, purchasing, sales, reporting, marketing and more. For more information, visit https://www.bushel44.com/ | https://www.facebook.com/bushel44/
