Wearing a Face Mask May Cause Occasional Dry Eyes
Viteyes® Tear Support Relieves Occasional Dry Eyes From the Inside OutFARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearing a face mask has become the new norm: By reducing the amount of droplets in the air, a face mask can significantly curb the transmission of COVID-19. However, masks can often cause issues such as occasional dry eyes; a situation that occurs when one’s eyes start burning and stinging as a result of wearing a face mask.
When wearing our face masks, exhaled air escapes through the top of the mask right into one's eyes, which can dry our natural tears, cause eye inflammation, and increase oxidative stress. For this purpose, many people are now utilizing Viteyes® Tear Support, an eye supplement that is formulated with key eye nutrients to counter this problem from the inside out.
Nutrients such as omega-3 fish oil, flaxseed, borage seed oil and turmeric can help fight against occasional dry eye. Viteyes® Tear Support is a supplement formulated with these key nutrients including:
- Omega-3 fish oil – Helps suppress inflammation of the tear gland and support a healthy tear-film oil layer.**
- Flaxseed oil – Promotes meibomian gland secretions.
- Borage seed oil – Stimulates tear production.*
- Vitamin B6 – Aids in proper absorption of magnesium - necessary for tear production.
- Turmeric – Helps fight inflammation.
- Vitamin E – Antioxidant to help fight oxidative stress in the eye.
Despite how vital it is to wear PPEs, one must also protect against the potential eye irritation they can cause. Viteyes® Tear Support supplement helps to provide eye comfort and fight against occasional dry eye relating to wearing face masks. Symptoms experienced can include redness, stinging or burning sensation in one’s eyes, watery eyes, strained eyes, and may lead to difficulty wearing contact lenses or driving at night.
“We are experiencing an increased number of patients with “dry eye” symptoms; we are correlating this to the use of PPE. I am telling my patients that their exhaled breath is leaving their mask from the top and causing eye irritation; some may think it is allergies,” comments Dr. Diana Shechtman of Retina Macula Specialists of Miami. Dr. Shechtman continues with “symptoms range from watery eyes, red, stinging, feels like something in your eyes. I am educating my patients on the importance of treating this from the “inside-out”. Taking supplements with the proper ingredients is crucial in this approach, such as Viteyes® Tear Support. It is important to stimulate tear film production, decrease inflammation, and reduce oxidative stress.”
The use of the supplement has garnered quite a bit of popularity. This is especially true among medical staff and nurses who previously thought they were allergic to face masks. Similarly, people in public places believed that their eyes were burning due to disinfectants – when in reality, it was the effect of their face mask.
“The pandemic has changed the way many of our patients are living day-to-day lives. We owe it to them to be more aware of how the new norm might affect their health in ways we had never considered in the past,” commented Dr. Giannie Castellanos of Infinite Vision Eye Care. “Recently, we had a patient with severe dry eyes due to the face mask that he consistently wears. As a doctor, this is something our patients weren’t experiencing before and I never had to consider, until now, our new norm.”
Viteyes® hopes to continue making wearing masks easier during these stressful times with their nutritional supplement, Viteyes® Tear Support.
