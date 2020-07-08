911 Restoration Opens Two New Branches to Assist Property Owners with Disaster Restoration and Sanitization Solutions

911 Restoration logo

The Property Restoration Company Continues Helping Home and Business Owners Amid the International Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now more than ever, home and business owners need the help of a restoration company that they can trust. 911 Restoration continues to open new branches across the United States in its ongoing effort to reach as many people in need as possible during this uncertain time. Central Missouri and South Dallas are the homes of the company's two newest branches. On top of providing high-quality water damage restoration, mold removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, sewage cleanup, and disaster restoration, 911 Restoration trains its technicians to conduct thorough property disinfection and sanitization solutions.

Brent Scrivner is the owner of the Central Missouri location. Scrivner is an experienced businessman with a background in manufacturing and marketing. He has lived his entire life in Missouri and understands the erratic weather patterns and environmental concerns unique to the area. Scrivner and his team at 911 Restoration of Central Missouri are confident that they can help their customers through any disaster.

James and Darryl McGrone own the South Dallas branch. The father and son team base their business philosophy on honesty, transparency, and compassion. They are proud Texans that are continually seeking out ways to give back to their community. James and Darryl are motivated by the pandemic to protect their customers through the services offered at 911 Restoration of South Dallas. James's experience in construction goes back 40 years, while his son Darryl brings a degree in construction management, contractors license, and certification in electrical work to the company.

While 911 Restoration is proud to announce the opening of these new locations, it also wants to remind property owners that it has branches currently operating throughout the United States and Canada. Whether you need professional property sanitization or disaster restoration services, 911 Restoration is available to get you the help you need.

###

About 911 Restoration:

911 Restoration is a franchise that provides residential and commercial restoration services. Founded in 2003, 911 Restoration has more than 200 territories across the United States and Canada. The focus of the company is to provide a Fresh Start to owners of both homes and businesses after disasters involving water damage, fire, and mold. 911 Restoration continues to grow and expand its mission to spread the Fresh Start attitude by offering restoration services to people all over the world.