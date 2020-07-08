Getting to know Schmidt Auto Care

Schmidt Auto Care logo Lauralee Schmidt

SPRINGBORO, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive business is a tough business. For years and years, it’s been given a bad name by seedy shops, unethical dealership behaviors, and the mindset that a technician and service advisor are only in it to “rip you off”. It’s a reputation that many current shop owners across the Nation are on a mission to change. In fact, the very culture of our shop, Schmidt Auto Care, is grounded in creating a better future for auto care by delivering a superior automotive experience to anyone who walks in our door. You see, we know that we are nothing without our clients, and your cars are nothing without us, so why shouldn’t we all play in the sandbox together nicely? We learned a long time ago that while we fix cars and trucks, we are in the people business. We are in the client care business. We are in the business of building a stronger local economy. A brand rooted in strong ethics is what is needed to make that occur.

We want to welcome you to Schmidt Auto Care. If you’ve never been to our facility, we boast a luxury waiting room filled with the amenities needed for a mom to comfortably bring in their child. We are set up so you can work remotely if you need to hop on WIFI or catch a conference call, and you are welcome to our training room if you need a desk area to utilize. Maybe you just want to read a magazine, watch Netflix, or hang out with the shop dog, Bear. We can pick your car up, deliver your car back, or loan you out an SUV if it’s available that day. We will educate you on your car’s needs, prepare you for your car’s future, and we will do all of this with a smile. We do this because we know your life has been interrupted by the call of car maintenance, and we want to make your day a little easier. We value you, and your time.

When you think of car care, think of Schmidt Auto Care. We are Springboro’s 2019 Business of the Year and standing proud in our 10th year of business. We would never be here without the amazing team that comes in diligently to ensure you are safe on the roads each day or every client that puts their faith in our family’s name. So THANK YOU for believing in us, growing with us, and supporting us. Our goal is to get you to work safely, get you to your kid's soccer games, or get you to that cross country trip you’ve always wanted to take with complete confidence your car is in tip-top shape because it’s been in our hands. You are more than just cars and truck owners to us. You are the people we’ve sat with to deliver tough news that this is your car's last trip down the road. You are the people we’ve laughed with over pet and kid stories. You are the people who we’ve celebrated promotions with, anniversaries with, deaths and births with. We know you. And if we don’t know you yet, we want to.

Come visit us anytime at 285a Hiawatha Trail, Springboro OH 45066. You don’t have to have an appointment to come in, meet Mike and Lauren, tour our shop, or ask a question. We are happy to show you where your car would be repaired plus introduce you to your technician and the team surrounding your future repairs. You should feel 100% comfortable in the auto facility you leave one of the biggest purchases of your life. It’s the least we can do for you. Let us show you the better side of car care. Let us show you the Integrity, Excellence, & Superior Service car repair should be about at. We look forward to seeing you at Schmidt Auto Care.

