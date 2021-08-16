The Powerhouse Twins: Marnie and Rena

Meet Marnie and Rena of Cartwhirler Inc.

Toronto's Marnie and Rena Schwartz, founders of Cartwhirler Inc., are recognized in the Top 30 Inspiring Women To Look Out For In 2021!

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA , August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you looking for a reason to get motivated this week? Read on about the inspiring Marnie and Rena Schwartz, founders of Cartwhirler Inc.

The latest invention in the toy industry, the CARTWHIRLER™, provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for kids and adults alike to play. Developed by identical twins Marnie and Rena Schwartz, who have over 80 years of experience combined, this educational tool positively impacts mental health, as well as physical fitness. With multiple ways to use it, children are sure to get lots of exercise without even realizing it!

The dynamic duo of the largest dance and fitness studio in Canada saw that learning to cartwheel was a rite-of-passage (like riding a bike). They knew there had to be an easier way for kids to learn it, so they invented one! After researching their idea, testing it with classes, and seeing how much better kids performed at cartwheels as well as improved mental health - they were able to perfect their invention. Beginners loved using the CARTWHIRLER because no prior skills or experience are required!

Through all the ups and downs of the last year, Marnie and Rena are recognized in Disruptors' Top 30 Inspiring Women To Look Out For In 2021! With support from the Toronto community, they hope to share their confidence with children across the world through the CARTWHIRLER. Take a look at their feature at https://www.disruptorsmagazine.com/top-30-inspiring-women-to-look-out-for-in-2021/ today!