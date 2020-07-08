Celent Recognizes Appway as a Leader in Wealth Management Technology
XCelent Award 2020 Identifies Excellence in Appway’s Breadth of Functionality of Digital Client Onboarding
Appway offers one of the most comprehensive client onboarding solutions available today, including a rich digital authentication feature set”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appway, a leading global provider of business process automation software focused on client onboarding and client lifecycle management for financial institutions, today announced its win of the prestigious XCelent Award 2020 in the Breadth of Functionality category.
— Awaad Amir, Wealth Management Analyst at Celent
Celent’s ABCD study provides a rigorous analysis of the North American and European wealth management client onboarding space, including a profile comparison from major vendors around the globe. The methodology evaluates key industry trends, technology and functionalities, and client preferences. The top-scoring vendor in a given category receives the XCelent Award. Appway’s breadth of robust solutions positioned it at the top in the category of Breadth of Functionality, while also showing a strong performance across each of the other ABCD categories: Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base, and Depth of Customer Services.
“Backed by our study of the wealth management client onboarding space in North America and Europe, Appway demonstrates a long-term perspective and investment in innovation for its scope of digital solutions. Appway offers one of the most comprehensive client onboarding solutions available today, including a rich digital authentication feature set,” stated Awaad Amir, Wealth Management Analyst at Celent and co-author of the report.
Appway’s scalable software solutions enable real-time collaboration and cover the entire client lifecycle ecosystem via intelligent orchestration. Its robust functionality offers digital prospecting, onboarding, KYC and customer due diligence, client updates and maintenance, and regulatory and periodic reviews. Appway’s technology suite empowers financial institutions to stay on the cutting edge of business transformation, while maintaining compliance standards across global jurisdictions.
“This award affirms our commitment to delivering best-of-breed technology for client onboarding to wealth managers, private banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, multi-family offices, and universal banks,” stated Andrew Besheer, Head of North America at Appway.
In a high-touch industry where customer service is a key differentiator, Appway helps financial institutions automate and adapt complex customer-centric workflows across multiple touchpoints and channels. Besheer added, “Our singular focus is to deliver value through innovative technology solutions that connect disconnected people, systems, and data in an increasingly virtual environment.”
