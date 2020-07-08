GOLDI Mobility Ready to Take Pre-Orders for Zero Emission Buses

GOLDiON Bus Model

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) is ready to bring its zero emission buses to the EU market. Under the brand name GOLDiON, GOLDI will be selling three variants of its zero-emission buses, namely:

 GOLDiON H12: 12 m fuel cell electric bus (FCEB)

 GOLDiON H18: 18 m fuel cell electric bus (FCEB)

 GOLDiON E12: 12 m battery electric bus (BEB)

GOLDI has first initiated the GOLDiON project back in 2019, since then, the team has been engaged in the development of fuel cell buses with a special focus on 18m (articulated) model, where the team believes that battery is not a good solution due to range anxiety. Shortly after following the local business demand and government announcements, GOLDI decided to extend their product portfolio by including battery electric buses while keeping the zero-emission title with them.

GOLDI believes that all their bus models are quite competitive in terms of price and warranty, while offering excellent range- very hard to find elsewhere. In order to better serve the future demand, GOLDI is now ready to take pre-orders for GOLDiON H12, H18 and E12 models.

GOLDI has previously announced their plans for fuel cell bus deployments in Europe by executing:

a) Prototype Phase-1: First 18 m prototype fuel cell bus deployment in Hungary

b) Roll-Out Phase-2: Procurement of multiple fuel cell drivetrains and assembly of 12m and 18m fuel cell buses in Hungary for roll-out to EU

c) Drive Train Assembly Phase-3: Local assembly of fuel cell drivetrains in Hungary with the goal of significantly reducing the cost of 12m and 18m fuel cell buses to be deployed across the EU.

Ferenc Kovacs, CEO, GOLDI Mobility says: “While the Phase-1 is progressing well, we are now preparing ourselves for Phase-2. In parallel, we are working with leading battery, hydrogen tank and fuel cell system suppliers to ensure that supply chain is in place for after-sales services.”

Hy-Hybrid Energy has been instrumental in providing the technical, management and business support to GOLDI Mobility. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy brings nearly two decades of experience in hydrogen and fuel cells. Dr. Akhtar says: "We are setting-up a manufacturing base for zero emission buses in Hungary for the rest of the EU to benefit from it."

About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft :

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldi.co or contact Ferenc Kovacs, hydrobus@goldimobility.com

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com