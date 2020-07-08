Oxford Business College named best ‘Independent Higher Education Provider’ by students
The College has been awarded best ‘Independent Higher Education Provider’ in the prestigious WhatUni Student Choice Awards 2020
Competing against major universities and colleges is a tribute to our students and staff who have studied and worked tirelessly throughout the year, achieving the highest possible academic standards.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Business College has been named best ‘Independent Higher Education Provider’ in the prestigious WhatUni Student Choice Awards 2020. This is the third year in a row that the College has celebrated an accolade at the awards.
— Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College
The awards are judged by thousands of student reviews and a specialist team – amplifying the voices of students in this leadership board. The WhatUni review collection team judged the awards from student reviews and collectively travelled over 46,000 miles, visiting over 140 institutions, to collect 41,300 reviews and ratings from real students about their university experience. This democratic and rich insight allows students to tell the real story of their educational experiences.
Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:
“Winning this award is a humbling experience. Competing against major universities and colleges is a tribute to our students and staff who have studied and worked tirelessly throughout the year, achieving the highest possible academic standards. Gaining recognition is a massive vote of confidence by our students to the college. OBC has set an unrivalled precedent of outperforming most other Independent Higher Education institutions by winning nominations in 2018, 2019 and again this year in 2020. These awards highlight our students’ joy at being part of one big academic family at OBC.”
Cllr Craig Simmons, Lord Mayor of Oxford, said:
“Congratulations to Oxford Business College on their well-deserved What Uni Student Choice Award. This Award says a lot about the quality of the teaching and the supportive environment that OBC provides to learners.”
John Howarth, MEP for South East England (2017-2020), said:
“This award is an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of both staff and students. This is a difficult time for Higher Education and it’s vital that potential students know that Oxford Business College is a great place to learn.”
Murray Cooper, Head of Academics at Oxford Business College and Luke Murgatroyd, Head of Admissions at Oxford Business College, said:
“We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this prestigious title. We are so proud that our institution has been recognised for its high-quality education provision and outstanding student experience by students themselves. Congratulations to all our team and students for continuing to strive for excellence in everything they do – your hard work is a source of pride and inspiration.”
The College also celebrates placing in the top four in the ‘Giving Back’ category, the only Independent Higher Education institution to do so, highlighting the important work being done by the College at the local level.
