The global Mobile Weight Loss market will reach US$ 3 billion by 2025. The User Adoption Rate in the U.S. is already 13%
Findings from a new digital health market report by Research2Guidance.BERLIN, GERMANY, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Weight Loss market will reach US$ 3 billion by 2025. The User Adoption Rate in the U.S. is already 13%
Mobile weight loss solution vendors, such as Noom and WW International, will make more than US$3 billion globally by 2025, with the U.S. remaining the largest market. One out of eight overweight people in the U.S. already makes use of a mobile digital solution to lose weight today. The COVID-19 crisis is driving up the usage of mobile weight loss applications. These are, among others, major findings from a new digital health market report by Research2Guidance.
As the new report The Global Mobile Weight Loss Market 2020 by Research2Guidance demonstrates, the mobile weight loss market is one of the biggest and most successful segments of digital health. Most users still pay privately, but payers have started to incorporate mobile weight loss solutions into their health plans.
By 2025, mobile weight loss solution providers will generate more than USD$ 3 billion of revenues. In the next two years, a decline in revenues is expected due to the pandemic, but after the recovery the market will continue to grow, doubling in size compared to the current level.
“We are really surprized how fast the market was expanding, as revenue growth surmounted all expectations in 2019”, says Ralf Jahns, Managing Director of Research2Guidance. – “It just shows that there is a significant demand among end users who are ready to pay out of their pockets, which is rather rare in digital health.”
The addressable market for digital weight loss services is large. There are already 1.5 billion overweight people globally that could access one or more out of 6,000 available solutions. The U.S. is the leading market with an adoption rate of 13%, meaning that one out of eight overweight Americans already use digital tools to manage their weight.
“The interest of weight loss enthusiasts is shifting from on-site to digital weight loss services…”, says Oleksiy Danilin, Senior Analyst at Research2Guidance. – “and the COVID-19 crisis acts as an accelerator for this disruption”.
Leading weight loss companies, such as WW International, have already shifted their resources to establish digital weight loss services rather than the onsite group-based programs.
On the other hand, mobile weight loss programs are increasingly popular in the payer market, especially in the chronic condition management. Since weight loss is relevant for a wide range of chronic conditions – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases – it is quite easy to scale up weight loss coaching programs and apply them to various types of patients. Chronic condition management companies, such as Livongo Health and Omada Health, have been active in the reimbursement market with their holistic approach to chronic care, largely based on weight loss.
“We are very positive about the mobile weight loss solutions market”- says Ralf Jahns. – “The COVID-19 crisis, but also the fact that weight loss will be part of all major digital chronic care programs, will drive further growth.”
About Research2Guidance
Research2Guidance supports business in digital healthcare and ultimately improve the way healthcare services are delivered globally.
We do this by providing market and competitor insights (research) and strategy advice (guidance). We facilitate partnerships creation between best-in-class innovators and established healthcare companies and help them to align their service offerings and business models. Since 2010, we have empowered digital health innovators and supported their missions for better healthcare. For more information, please visit our website: https://research2guidance.com/
Stela Nikolova
Research2Guidance
+49 176 81926976
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn