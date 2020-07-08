Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
smarTrike Donates Over 500 Tricycles to Children Living in Poverty

smarTrike has made their largest donation ever to Baby2Baby’s network of families in need

UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial struggles. A need for basic necessities. Lack of toys.

These are all things that children and families face living in poverty, all exponentially impacted during the COVID-19 crisis the world is facing. This is why the smarTrike family has partnered with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Through this partnership, it was their goal to contribute toys to these families as the world tries to navigate this new reality.

In response, smarTrike has sent over 500 children’s tricycles to be distributed to Baby2Baby’s network of families in need.

“Toys play a fundamental role in childhood, and no child should go without the opportunity to learn and grow alongside smarTrike’s beloved products,” says Yoram Baron, owner and founder of smarTrike. “It is our duty as a global, family-owned business to dedicate ourselves to improving, in any way we are able, the lives of children who need it most. This is a proud moment for the entire smarTrike family.”

smarTrike will continue their efforts and dedicate time, energy, and funds to children and families around the world who face the same or similar challenges. “This isn’t the last time we will make this type of contribution. The entire smarTrike family is committed to ensuring we continue to improve the lives of those who need it most.”

ABOUT SMARTRIKE
smarTrike® is an award-winning and industry leader in ride-on-toys that helps little ones grow and develop while having fun. smarTrike are pioneers of multistage products with innovative designs for a range of ages and abilities and are available in over 80 countries across the globe. smarTrike introduced the first ever "grow with me" trike for a growing child over a decade ago and in doing so, revolutionized the baby ride-on tricycle category. From smarTrike’s to scooters, balance bikes, and activity centers - smarTrike has something for everyone! For more information, visit www.smarTrike.com.

Maia Baram
smarTrike
+972 58-656-8633
