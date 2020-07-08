8 July 2020

The Food and Drink Federation publishes shortlist for the FDF Awards 2020

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has announced the for the Food and Drink Federation Awards 2020, which takes place on Thursday 4 February 2021 at The Royal Lancaster, London. The annual awards honour the dedication and commitment of those working in the industry, efforts which have ensured the country has been fed in the last few months.

An expert panel of judges helped decide for shortlist for each category from a range of nominees including noteworthy individuals, renowned brands, and rising SMEs from across the country. This year the FDF has introduced a new Sustainable Packaging Initiative Award, acknowledging those companies dedicated to reducing their environmental impact through creating sustainable packaging solutions. In light of the Covid-19 crisis, FDF is also celebrating individuals from across the food and drink industry who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes during the pandemic with a Hidden Heroes Award.

This prestigious event brings together around 500 guests to celebrate the success of the winners and the strength of the food and drink industry. Jay Rayner, British journalist, writer, broadcaster and celebrity restaurant critic, returns to host the ceremony.

The awards will welcome back Santander as headline partner, and this year's category sponsors are IFST, Pentadel Project Management, PepsiCo UK and Santander.

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said:

“Congratulations to all the teams, individuals, and brands that were nominated for our Awards. Food and drink manufacturers have exceeded all expectations over the last few months in compacting the impact of Covid-19. Despite enormous pressure, the food has kept flowing and the nation has been fed – solidifying our role as part of the UK's critical national infrastructure. Our industry continues to produce the high-quality and innovative goods for which we are known worldwide. Now more than ever, it is vital that we celebrate our success together. I look forward to toasting our shortlisted nominees in February.”

Andrew Williams, Head of Food & Drink Sector, Santander UK, said:

“In recent months UK food and drink manufacturers have shown their ability to tackle unprecedented challenges with innovation and boldness. These awards shine a light on the incredible hard work and talent that's happening right across the industry. No doubt we'll continue to face challenges, but our food and drink manufacturing will ensure the UK remains a global leader in exporting these goods. We're thrilled to support the awards again and to celebrate an industry which is so integral to our economy.”

FDF Awards 2020 Shortlist

Apprentice of the Year : Michal Chalupka – Britvic PLC; Jordan Brosnan - Coca-Cola European Partners; David Blunt - Premier Foods; Matty Desforges - Samworth Brothers Ltd; Ryan Newton - Tereos UK & Ireland; Katie Lines - Weetabix Food Company Limited.

Brand Launch of the Year : Birds Eye - Birds Eye Green Cuisine; KP Snacks - McCoy's Muchos; Little Dish - Little Dish Fresh Finger Food; PepsiCo - Naked Lean; Premier Foods – Mr Kipling; Princes.

Campaign of the Year : Birds Eye - Birds Eye Steamfresh Eat In Full Colour; Britvic Soft Drinks - Sticky situation? Time to Tango; Company Shop Group - Surplus Super Heroes by Company Shop Group; KP - KP 'Check Your Nuts' Movember Campaign; Meatless Farm - The Meatless Consumption Target; Mondelez International - 'Donate your words'; The Watercress Company - #watercress Grab it, Try it, Share it.

Community Partner : Birds Eye - Birds Eye Veg Power Education Initiative – reigniting the love of vegetables amongst UK youngsters (and their parents); Coca-Cola - Coca-Cola and StreetGames – Where Everyone Plays; Community Shop - Partnering with the community for a stronger future; Food - a fact of life; Grow Your Own Potatoes (GYOP); Premier Foods - McDougalls Young Baking Team of the Year competition; The Bread and Butter Thing.

Diet and Health: Aunt Bessie's (Nomad Foods) - Aunt Bessie's Desserts Sugar Reduction; Kellogg's - Kellogg's Happy Guts Campaign; Kerry DaVinci Gourmet™ - Taste & Nutrition Renovation; Morning Foods - Fibreful Oatbran porridge; Nestlé UK and Ireland - Sugar and Calorie Reduction across Nestlé Confectionery (2015-2019); PepsiCo - Naked Lean; pladis - McVitie's Sugar Reduction.

Education Initiative : Belazu Ingredient Company - Fresh Enterprise – Belazu and School Food Matters; Birds Eye - Birds Eye Veg Power Education Initiative – reigniting the love of vegetables amongst UK youngsters (and their parents); Britvic PLC - Britvic's Young Persons Programme; Food - a fact of life; Grow Your Own Potatoes (GYOP); Premier Foods - McDougalls Young Baking Team of the Year competition.

Emerging Business : Aldomak – home of luxury goodies; Feya café; In the Welsh Wind Distillery; Made for Drink; NEMI Teas; Nurture Brands; PLAYin CHOC.

Environmental Leadership: Birds Eye - Follow the Fish – a successful story of sustainable sourcing by Birds Eye; Ferrero - Ferrero: global leaders in sustainable palm oil; Matthew Algie - Matthew Algie Sustainability 5 Year Plan (2017-2021); Midas Mead - Midas Mead's Regeneration of Damaged Ancient Woodland; Milk & More - Milk & More's environmental initiative; pladis UK and Ireland - #Road2Zero; The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Rivers Trust, Thames21 and Enfield Council - Broomfield Park Wetland.

Exporter of the Year (sponsored by Santander UK): Belvoir Fruit Farms; British Corner Shop; Britvic PLC; Macsween of Edinburgh; Ramsden International; Wyke Farms Ltd.

Food and Drink Engineer of the Year: Jeff Nan - British Sugar; Jose Carles - Coca-Cola European Partners; Emma McLeod - Mondelez International; Karl Davidson - Pepsico; Ian Pugh - Premier Foods; Mark Carnell - Premier Foods; Jed Taylor - The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Co.

Food and Drink Scientist of the Year (sponsored by Institute of Food Science and Technology): Dr Steven Muir - Agrico UK Ltd; Dan Hall - Campden BRI; Dr Danny Bayliss - Campden BRI; Dr Peter Hynes - Meatless Farm; Conan Fryer - Premier Foods.

HR Initiative: 2 Sisters Food Group - Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) Reduction Program; apetito - Emerging Leaders Programme; Britvic PLC - myLife launch – supporting the wellbeing of our employees; Company Shop Group - Celebrating our second Queen's Award with our colleagues; KP Snacks - KP4ME: Making rewards more rewarding; Moy Park - Moy Park Culinary Academy; PepsiCo - 'Grow our Own' Training and Education Programme.

Innovation (sponsored by Pentadel Project Management): Coppola Foods - Fabalous Organic Hazelnut & Cocoa Chickpeas spread; Hunter & Gather Foods; Meatless Farm - Plant-based pea protein range; Pep & Lekker - New recipes, & sustainable packaging for Pep & Lekker; Purely Plantain -3 Cheers for Health-Conscious Plantain; The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Co - The Pinter.

Registered Dietitian / Nutritionist of the Year: James Collier - Huel; Lauren Woodley - Nomad Foods; Rebecca Fitzgerald - Starbucks Coffee Company; Edward Allen - Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd.

Rising Star (sponsored by PepsiCo UK & Ireland): James McComas - Birds Eye; Sara Lopez - Birds Eye; Anna Maitland - British Sugar; Amelia Cockran - Coca-Cola European Partners; Megan Eade - Reading Scientific Services Limited; Oliver Bradbury - Premier Foods.

Sustainable Packaging Initiative: ABP UK - Sustainable Meat Packaging Project; Border Biscuits - Border Biscuits removes 90% of plastic from its packaging; Coca-Cola Great Britain and Coca-Cola European Partners - Coca-Cola: Working towards a World Without Waste; Little Freddie organic baby & toddler food - Little Freddie's Zero Waste to Landfill Pouch Recycling Scheme; Montezuma's Chocolate - Montezuma's Sustainable Packaging – leading the way with recyclable, compostable or biodegradable packaging; Princes Limited - Recycled PET in soft drinks and edible oils.

Notes for editors:

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) is the voice of the food and drink manufacturing industry – the UK's largest manufacturing sector. For more information about FDF and the industry we represent visit: www.fdf.org.uk

The FDF Awards are fast becoming the industry benchmark of excellence for innovation, competitiveness and talent. Each year, companies from across the food and drink supply chain enter the FDF Awards, and over 500 guests come together to celebrate the winners at the FDF Awards ceremony.

The FDF Awards 2020 Ceremony is a prestigious evening of great food and drink, catching up with colleagues and celebrating the achievements of the UK's thriving food and drink sector. It will take place on 4 February 2021 at The Royal Lancaster, hosted by Jay Rayner, British journalist, writer, broadcaster and food critic.

Santander UK is a financial services provider in the UK that offers a wide range of personal and commercial financial products and services. At 30 December 2019, the bank had around 23,500 employees and serves around 14 million active customers, via a nationwide branch network, telephone, mobile and online banking. Santander UK is subject to the full supervision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) in the UK. Santander UK plc customers' eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) in the UK.

