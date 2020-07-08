Sign up to receive news releases via email.

Office of State Tax Commissioner Extends Hours on July 15

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner will be extending hours until 8 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 15, to provide taxpayer assistance via phone. Tax Day is on July 15 this year, due to COVID-related extensions.

“We are extending our hours July 15th to better serve taxpayers who have last minute questions about filing,” Rauschenberger stated. “The experts in our individual income tax section are here to help.

Taxpayers may call the individual income tax staff at 701-328-1247 for assistance or to set up a video call. Taxpayers may also use the ND Tax Dropbox, located in the west entrance of the North Dakota Capitol building, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to drop off their North Dakota individual income taxes

“If taxpayers are unable to file by the July 15 extended deadline, they will need to file for an extension prior to the deadline,” said Rauschenberger. “However, we remind individuals who owe taxes that they should make a payment by July 15 to avoid interest.

Individuals needing to make a payment may do so online for free by going to www.nd.gov/tax/payment. An extension may be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using Form 4868 Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. Extensions that are granted for federal returns are also recognized for North Dakota returns

Rauschenberger continues to encourage taxpayers to e-file, and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security and timeliness of return and refund processing. He reminds e-filers to verify their address and bank information. Paper-filers are reminded to enclose a complete copy of their federal return, any W-2(s), 1099’s or other documents with North Dakota withholding, and to sign their return.

Individuals or businesses who were unable to file an income tax return or pay the tax by the April 15th deadline, could file and make payment through July 15, 2020, without penalty and interest. As of July 7, 2020, nearly 330,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns have been processed.