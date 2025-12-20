Submit Release
North Dakota leaders highlight relief package eliminating property tax bill for 50,000 households

Today, Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Governor Kelly Armstrong, and state lawmakers shared the podium at the Capitol to discuss property tax relief in North Dakota and encouraged eligible homeowners to apply for the Primary Residence Credit (PRC) program when the application period opens January 1, 2026. 

“Housing-related expenses represent, on average, about one-third of total household budgets, significantly impacting all citizens and especially those on fixed incomes, including young families and our seniors,” Kroshus said. “This year’s credit amount of $1,600 is both timely and meaningful to so many North Dakota families.”

View the full news release from Governor Armstrong here and for more info regarding the PRC visit tax.nd.gov/prc

