Middlesex Barracks - LSA / Information Request

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302840

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2020 at 6:27 PM hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (US Rt 2 and Vt Rt 214, Plainfield, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/07/2020 at approximately 6:27 PM Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a 1 vehicle crash into a telephone pole. The vehicle left the scene prior to Troopers arriving. Upon arriving on scene Troopers observed damage to the telephone pole. Witnesses described the vehicle as a 2010 (4) door Honda Civic, silver in color with front end damage and passenger side damage. The vehicle left the scene driving East towards Marshfield. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.