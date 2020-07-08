Middlesex Barracks - LSA / Information Request
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302840
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/07/2020 at 6:27 PM hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (US Rt 2 and Vt Rt 214, Plainfield, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/07/2020 at approximately 6:27 PM Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a 1 vehicle crash into a telephone pole. The vehicle left the scene prior to Troopers arriving. Upon arriving on scene Troopers observed damage to the telephone pole. Witnesses described the vehicle as a 2010 (4) door Honda Civic, silver in color with front end damage and passenger side damage. The vehicle left the scene driving East towards Marshfield. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.