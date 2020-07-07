Hoyer Urges Facebook to Do More to Address Racism, Disinformation

Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging the company to do more to prevent the spread of racism, disinformation, and other divisive content on the company’s platform.
