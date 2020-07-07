Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,986 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Urges Facebook to Do More to Address Racism, Disinformation

Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging the company to do more to prevent the spread of racism, disinformation, and other divisive content on the company’s platform. 

You just read:

Hoyer Urges Facebook to Do More to Address Racism, Disinformation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.