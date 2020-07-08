One position is available on the Oregon Confined Animal Feeding Operation’s (CAFO) Advisory Committee

The Oregon Department of Agriculture’s CAFO Program has an open membership seat available for one position representing the Swine Industry for the CAFO Advisory Committee (CAC). The applicant must be actively engaged in the Swine Industry. Membership terms are (2) years.

The CAFO Advisory Committee was formed in October 2002 and is made up of approximately 20 members, who include 12 technical advisors from various agencies, and approximately 10 representatives from the different types of operations including beef, poultry, dairy, and swine, which also includes 2 members of the public who volunteer their time. The Committee was established by Oregon Revised Statute 340.051.0030.

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) believes it’s crucial to have open communication with those who are regulated by the department. Meeting with the CAFO Advisory Committee affords the department the opportunity to hear how the regulated industry views the way the department handles compliance and enforcement issues, and to consider ways to improve ODA’s CAFO program. ODA also collects input from the Advisory Committee and the general public on proposed CAFO rules or rule revisions.

Meetings and location

CAC meetings are held three times a year on the second Thursday of April, July and October from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. The meetings are held at the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Salem office but, if you are unable to attend in person call-in or virtual options are available All CAC meetings are open to the public. You can access and listen to past CAC meeting recordings.

Meeting agendas are also available for review online.

To apply:

If you are interested in being considered for the CAFO Advisory Committee, please provide:

A letter of interest and qualifications or, A letter of nomination from a livestock association or group the individual will represent.

Email your letter of interest or nomination to wmatthews@oda.state.or.us or mail to:

Wym Matthews, Manager

CAFO Program

Oregon Department of Agriculture

635 Capitol St. NE

Salem, OR 97301