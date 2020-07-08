Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,986 in the last 365 days.

One position is available on the Oregon Confined Animal Feeding Operation’s (CAFO) Advisory Committee

The Oregon Department of Agriculture’s CAFO Program has an open membership seat available for one position representing the Swine Industry for the CAFO Advisory Committee (CAC).  The applicant must be actively engaged in the Swine Industry.  Membership terms are (2) years.

The CAFO Advisory Committee was formed in October 2002 and is made up of approximately 20 members, who include 12 technical advisors from various agencies, and approximately 10 representatives from the different types of operations including beef, poultry, dairy, and swine, which also includes 2 members of the public who volunteer their time.  The Committee was established by Oregon Revised Statute 340.051.0030.

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) believes it’s crucial to have open communication with those who are regulated by the department.  Meeting with the CAFO Advisory Committee affords the department the opportunity to hear how the regulated industry views the way the department handles compliance and enforcement issues, and to consider ways to improve ODA’s CAFO program.  ODA also collects input from the Advisory Committee and the general public on proposed CAFO rules or rule revisions.

Meetings and location

CAC meetings are held three times a year on the second Thursday of April, July and October from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.  The meetings are held at the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Salem office but, if you are unable to attend in person call-in or virtual options are available  All CAC meetings are open to the public.  You can access and listen to past CAC meeting recordings.

Meeting agendas are also available for review online.

To apply:

If you are interested in being considered for the CAFO Advisory Committee, please provide:

  1. A letter of interest and qualifications or,
  2. A letter of nomination from a livestock association or group the individual will represent.

Email your letter of interest or nomination  to wmatthews@oda.state.or.us  or mail to:

 

Wym Matthews, Manager

CAFO Program

Oregon Department of Agriculture

635 Capitol St. NE

Salem, OR 97301

You just read:

One position is available on the Oregon Confined Animal Feeding Operation’s (CAFO) Advisory Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.