AG Pax­ton: SCO­TUS Restarts Ener­gy Con­struc­tion Nationwide

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the United States Supreme Court for partially staying a district court order that halted energy infrastructure construction nationwide and impeded economic growth. Despite the original lawsuit focusing on a permit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used to authorize the Keystone XL pipeline, the district court’s order needlessly affected new oil and gas pipelines in every state, regardless of length, purpose, or minimal environmental effects.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for staying this erroneous injunction and ensuring that energy pipeline construction continues smoothly,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The successful production and transportation of oil and gas is lifeblood for the states and is not possible without a dynamic pipeline network. The need for a stable electrical grid is vital, and that need has been consistently met by the growing production of oil and gas.”    

Read a copy of the order here.

