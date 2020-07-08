Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,991 in the last 365 days.

Information Assurance Specialists Announces Company Name Change to Sub U Systems

Sub U Systems Logo

Sub U Systems Software Definable Network Appliance™

Sub U Systems Software Definable Network Appliance™

Sub U Systems Tactical Field Office

Sub U Systems Tactical Field Office

The rebranding to Sub U Systems reflects both the company’s evolution and the innovative secure communications products and solutions the company delivers.

We built our company on innovative thinking, challenging what is possible, and working hard to develop technology that others couldn’t or wouldn’t. These fundamentals will carry on with Sub U Systems.”
— Keir Tomasso, Founder, Sub U Systems
TURNERSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Assurance Specialists, Inc (IAS) has announced that the company will begin operating under a new name, Sub U Systems.

The company incorporated in 2008 as an information assurance product design consulting firm for US DoD customers. Since then, they’ve evolved into a leading manufacturer of deployable tactical edge-of-network route, switch, and computing technology for commercial, government, and military use.

IAS has achieved recognition for designing and producing the smallest, highest performing secure communications products and solutions in the market. The rebranding to Sub U Systems reflects both the company’s evolution and the innovative products and solutions the company delivers.

Sub U Systems refers to the company’s products being smaller than traditional 1 Rack Unit (1RU) IT equipment. Sub U System’s products are Sub 1U (<1) in size yet offer equal to or in most cases, many times greater performance levels.

The company’s product line includes:
Deployable Communications Kits
Software Definable Network Appliances™
• Secure IP Routers
NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified Solutions

“We built our company on innovative thinking, challenging what is possible, and working hard and smartly to design and develop technology that others couldn’t or wouldn’t. These fundamentals will carry on with Sub U Systems,” said Keir Tomasso, Founder, Sub U Systems.

Customers, vendors, and partners will find no change in the cutting-edge products and services offered, obtaining quality customer service, or conducting business under the new business identity.

The new name is effective immediately and is accompanied by a new company logo and website (www.Sub-U.com). The company’s ownership and dedicated team have not changed. Additional implementation of the rebrand across the company’s product and services will continue throughout the remainder of 2020.

If customers have any questions or concerns regarding the name change, they may contact Sub U Systems at Info@Sub-U.com or 202.640.2623.

Jen Wallin
Sub U Systems
+1 202-640-2623
email us here

You just read:

Information Assurance Specialists Announces Company Name Change to Sub U Systems

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Military Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.