Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,983 in the last 365 days.

Laramie County Death Added to Coronavirus-Related State Total

Laramie County Death Added to Coronavirus-Related State Total

July 7, 2020

A Laramie County man identified previously as a laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly announced death involves an adult man with no apparent health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 21 coronavirus-related deaths, 1378 lab-confirmed cases and 333 probable cases reported.

WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:

  • Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed
  • Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical
  • Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

You just read:

Laramie County Death Added to Coronavirus-Related State Total

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.