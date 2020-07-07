Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,983 in the last 365 days.

SHP Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Fatal Victim

On Tuesday, July 7, at 5:33 am, the State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle collision on NC 50 at Old Drug Store Road.  A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling north on NC 50 when it struck a pedestrian who was believed to be sitting in the travel lanes.  The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.  The pedestrian has yet to be identified and is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20’s to early-30’s.  He is approximately 5’7 and has tattoos of a scorpion and a cross on his left arm. 

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the involved pedestrian should call the State Highway Patrol at (919) 934-2186 or dial *HP(47) from a cell phone.

# # #  

You just read:

SHP Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Fatal Victim

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.