SHP Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Fatal Victim

On Tuesday, July 7, at 5:33 am, the State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle collision on NC 50 at Old Drug Store Road. A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling north on NC 50 when it struck a pedestrian who was believed to be sitting in the travel lanes. The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries. The pedestrian has yet to be identified and is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20’s to early-30’s. He is approximately 5’7 and has tattoos of a scorpion and a cross on his left arm.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the involved pedestrian should call the State Highway Patrol at (919) 934-2186 or dial *HP(47) from a cell phone.

