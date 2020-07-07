Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Family law mediator applications now being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for mediators to mediate for the Family Mediation Program in the following judicial districts only:  East Central, Northwest, and South Central.  In order to be considered, applicants must meet the criteria set forth in Rule 8.9; or have a minimum of 40 hours of mediation training and 4 years of experience in family mediation with an average of 6 cases per year.  Applicants should submit credentials (including application, resume and certification of training) indicating they meet the qualification requirements to the Family Law Mediation Program Administrator at the address listed below by July 31, 2020.

For more information contact Cathy Ferderer at 701-328-2695 or Cferderer@ndcourts.org.

Download the application form.

Submit applications to:

Cathy Ferderer

Family Law Mediation Program Administrator

ND Supreme Court

600 East Boulevard Ave Dept 180

Bismarck, ND  58505-0530

CFerderer@ndcourts.gov

