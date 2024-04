An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 8, with chambers in Fargo, has been posted to the opinions page.

This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

Vacancy in Judgeship No. 8, ECJD

Docket No.: 20240055

Filing Date: 4/23/2024

Case Type: Judicial Administration - Rule - Rule

Author: Not Available View Opinion