Tom Mesereau, Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Criminal Defense Attorney - 2020"

Tom Mesereau Best of LA Award

“We're honored to include acclaimed criminal attorney, Tom Mesereau, and his law firm Mesereau Law Group into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed criminal attorney, Tom Mesereau, and his firm Mesereau Law Group wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Criminal Defense Attorney - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,900 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Tom Mesereau and Mesereau Law Group into our BoLAA family.”

Attorney Tom Mesereau is an unconventional, unpredictable trial lawyer. His accomplishments in the courtroom are extraordinary and unprecedented. He wins white-collar and non-white-collar trials in federal and state courts. Mr. Mesereau is best known for acquitting the late Michael Jackson in his world-famous trial in Santa Barbara, California. Mr. Jackson was acquitted of all 14 charges in a child molestation indictment. Mr. Mesereau, as Mr. Jackson's lead trial counsel, conducted jury selection, opening statement, closing argument, and examined and cross-examined every major witness in the five and half month trial. But Mr. Mesereau has accomplished far more than the Michael Jackson case. Tom Mesereau appears on the cover and is featured in the Premiere 2015 Edition of Attorney At Law Magazine. He has also been named “Trial Lawyer Of The Year for 2015” By The National Trial Lawyers.

Mr. Mesereau was born in West Point, New York. Mesereau is of Italian, Irish and French-American extraction. His two grandmothers, Mary Sullivan and Rose Cullen, were Irish. Tom’s maternal grandfather, Eugene Leone, immigrated from Northern Italy after arriving at Ellis Island, New York. Known as “Gene,” he was the owner and operator of the famous “Mama Leone’s Restaurant” in Times Square, New York City. Mr. Mesereau’ s paternal grandfather, Arthur, was French-American. He was raised in New York City and Englewood, New Jersey. He attended St. Cecilia's Grammar School; Loyola School; Bergen Catholic High School and Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts. Tom Mesereau graduated with honors from Harvard University; earned a Masters of Science Degree from the London School of Economics and his law degree from The University of California's Hastings College of Law.

Prior to graduate school and law school, Mr. Mesereau served as a legislative assistant and speechwriter to a United States Congressman from New York. He then worked as a specialist on energy legislation for the Interstate and Foreign Commerce Committee of The United States House of Representatives. Following graduate school and law school, Tom Mesereau was a litigation associate at a national civil litigation law firm (Hunton & Williams). He then served as Assistant to the President of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Getty Oil Company, working on legal, administrative and business matters. Tom was a state prosecutor in southern California before entering private law practice.

Tom Mesereau founded and co-manages the Mesereau Free Legal Clinic in Los Angeles. Lawyers, law students, college students and concerned citizens come together twice a month to assist the poor. A scholarship for homeless children has been named after Mr. Mesereau. Each year, Mr. Mesereau marches with the Woman of Watts and their children against gang violence.