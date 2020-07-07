Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,984 in the last 365 days.

Appellate Judge Sits for Oral Arguments

Image of a male judge

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Frederick D. Nelson

Image of a male judge

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Frederick D. Nelson

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Frederick D. Nelson served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today for a case questioning whether a trial court has the discretion to impose a sentence of 25 years to life in a child rape case.

Judge Nelson sat in for Justice Patrick F. Fischer, who recused himself from State of Ohio v. Adam Bowers, Case No. 2019-1282.

“It was a great privilege to be able to sit, albeit remotely, with this highly distinguished court,” Judge Nelson said. “I very much appreciate the kindness of the learned chief justice and her colleagues, as well as the incredibly welcoming and proficient Court staff who helps operations run so smoothly even in this odd time.”

Judge Nelson was appointed to the Tenth District by Gov. Mike DeWine last year. Previously, Judge Nelson was a senior adviser and director of major litigation for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Before that, he was a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, and he served as associate White House counsel to President George H.W. Bush.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College and his law degree from Harvard Law School.

You just read:

Appellate Judge Sits for Oral Arguments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.