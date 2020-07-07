MDHS partners with community colleges to offer workforce training for SNAP recipients

(Jackson, Miss.) – Mississippians have a new pathway to achieve their career goals through a partnership between the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and Mississippi community colleges.

The SNAP Employment & Training (E&T) Program, Skills2Work, was designed to assist eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) E&T recipients by providing potential tuition assistance and other support services for Adult Basic Education, Career/Technical pathways and/or Workforce Skills Training programs.

“I’m proud to announce this partnership between our administration and Mississippi community colleges to provide a hand-up to those looking to take care of themselves and their families,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Community colleges have their fingers on the pulse and know the needs and jobs of the local community. By equipping more of our workforce with the skills needed to succeed for the jobs that are available, we can help Mississippians compete and their communities grow.”

The training is available through the Workforce and Community Services Divisions at Hinds Community College and East Mississippi Community College. Programs of study include Certified Nursing Assistant, Pharmacy Technology, Phlebotomy, Medical Coding, Manufacturing Skills Basic, Welding, Commercial Driver’s License and Welding.

“We’re proud to offer programs like Skills2Work to give Mississippians an opportunity to transition from crisis to stability and, ultimately, to sustainability,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “By partnering with Mississippi community colleges, we’re able to provide academic and vocational training that will make recipients desirable to employers statewide. The best part is the greatest expense is the students’ time and motivation.”

The Division of Workforce Development and Partnership Management within MDHS has established Skills2Work partnerships with the following Mississippi community colleges to provide E&T services to qualified SNAP recipients:

· Hinds Community College (HCC) offers career and technical programs, workforce skills training programs, adult education and smart start classes. E&T participants in need are

directed to HCC’s Single Stop. Single Stop takes a holistic approach by connecting students and immediate family members to public benefits, local resources, and wrap-around services to eliminate barriers. HCC also provides E&T participants additional barrier mitigation such as childcare, transportation, and tuition and fees. For more information, contact Mitzi Thomas and Kimberly Tyler at 601-857-3910 or at mitzi.thomas@hindscc.edu and kimberly.tyler@hindscc.edu, or go to https://www.hindscc.edu/skills-work.

· East MS Community College (EMCC) offers Workforce Training programs, Career and Technical Education programs, the MS Works Smart Start Career Pathway Model and Adult Education classes. EMCC is a Workforce Investment Network One-Stop Operator, connecting job seekers with comprehensive employment resources and support services to help participants attain and maintain gainful employment. EMCC provides E&T participants that reside in Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Noxubee, and Kemper counties with allowable support service assistance to aid in barrier mitigation to include, but not limited to, services such as transportation, books and training materials, and clothing for job interviews. For more information, contact Shacarla Petty at 662-243-1930 swhite@eastms.edu or go to http://www.eastms.edu/programs/workforce/index.html.

“The Skills 2 Work Program gives opportunity and support to those who want a fresh, new start,” said Robin Ann Parker, District Dean of Community and Economic Development for Hinds Community College. “This program not only provides resources for essential career training, but it also provides wraparound supportive services to students to ensure success in training,”

To learn more about the Skills2Work (E&T) program and apply through MDHS, go to https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/workforce-development/.

