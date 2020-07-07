Crisis is For Creativity
Sherontelle Dirskell will host a live conversation on Instagram @SherontelleD starting every Tuesday until Dec 29th. On July 7, 2020, 6 pm-7 pm est, featuring West Coast Producer Dae One.
Sherontelle Dirskell will host a live conversation on Instagram @SherontelleD starting every Tuesday until Dec 29th. On July 7, 2020, 6 pm-7 pm est, featuring West Coast Producer Dae One. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made a significant impact on many industries. During these uncertain times through conversations, collaborations, and sharing experiences we can give insight to others of how we have the ability to create through the crisis and choose our path in life.
Sherontelle Dirskell International, LLC is proud to present “Choose Your Path”, Live Instagram Conversations Series with amazing music producers, entertainers, and creatives from all over the states. Upcoming Carl Borden Multi-Award Winning record producer/Composer/Audio Engineer, Keonda Gaspard, NASA Solar System Ambassador/Author/Music Educator, 3-Time Grammy Nominated Davion Bottz, & Singer, Songwriter, 2019 NAACP Image Award Nominee Omar Wilson & so many other upcoming guests just to name a few. The previous guest on June 30, 2020, was Eric Wilson Music Producer/Composer/Songwriter & CEO of ScratchPaper Productions.
Sherontelle Dirskell is a Celebrity Publicist, Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, and Author of My Now Entrepreneur. Made guest appearances on Rachel Ray Tv Show, Steve Harvey, multiple appearances on Dr. Oz Show, and a host of national radio shows. Over 10 years she has been freelancing as a publicist in the music entertainment industry. She is a strong advocate for enriching people’s lives and her commitment to her mission to inspire men and women to live beyond their fears to pursue their dreams and step into their greatness.
“Being authentic & speaking your truth clearly with love automatically gives rise to the highest outcomes.”- Sherontelle Dirskell
