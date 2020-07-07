Orangetheory Fitness Encourage Members to get ‘Back At It’ with a Complimentary Accountability Challenge
OTF is hoping to help communities get ‘Back At It’ by creating a complimentary, 8-week accountability challenge; helping to refocus on health & wellbeing.
Orangetheory’s ‘Back At It’ Challenge aims to help re-motivate members by offering a chance to reset & re-evaluate their fitness goals, with accountability and support from the Orangetheory team.”DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orangetheory Fitness Encourage Members to get ‘Back At It’ with a Complimentary Accountability Challenge.
— Cat Rhun
• Complimentary 8-week accountability challenge for members (and beyond!)
• Weekly support with sleep, fitness, nutrient, recovery & more
• Even if gyms are closed, this challenge is helping the community to start getting ‘Back At It’, feel healthier & improve their overall wellness
As businesses across the country begin to open their doors for the first time in over three months, a new normal is slowly being established. However, this ‘new normal’ has left many struggling to get back to their reality. Whilst gyms and fitness studios are still waiting to open, Orangetheory Fitness are hoping to help their members get ‘Back At It’ by creating a complimentary, 8-week accountability challenge to help them refocus on their health and wellbeing.
Orangetheory’s ‘Back At It’ Challenge aims to help re-motivate members by offering a chance for them to reset and re-evaluate their fitness goals, with accountability and support from the Orangetheory team. This six-part challenge focuses on a wide variety of approaches to wellness; from sweating out a workout, to healthy eating, to getting a good-night’s sleep, and more. Whilst uncertainty still looms over the fitness industry, Orangetheory have ensured that their challenges can all be done by all, both at home, and within the studio.
At the core of the Orangetheory method is the belief that good heart health starts with being active, but overall wellness extends beyond the studio doors. Members that choose to participate in the challenge receive their own personal tracker, alongside 1-2-1 support and a private Facebook group to help them stay accountable, and to provide direct contact with coaches and fellow members.
The challenge itself will allow members to collect up to six “badges” of honour; Workout Warrior, Cardio Champion, Recovery Renegade, Challenge Crusher, Sleep Superstar, and Healthy Eatin’ Hero - all of which focus on different aspects of health and wellness.
Each badge encourages members to get ‘Back At It’ in a different way, and also takes into account the importance of rest and recovery as part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
This challenge comes as part of Orangetheory’s extensive member-centric reopening plans, ensuring that whilst the doors may be closed, members can still enjoy their signature one-hour workout and so much more. The company has strived to maintain a strong sense of community and close connections with their members during the lockdown period, and are continuing to support them with both their physical and mental health whilst the team looks forward to welcoming everyone back into the studio.
For more information, visit www.orangetheory.com.
Notes to editors
For all media enquiries, please contact Catherine Rhun at crhun@orangetheoryfitness.co.uk.
Cat Rhun
WellComm Health & Fitness t/a Orangetheory Fitness
+44 7743 424822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn