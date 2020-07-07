South Dakota State Library selects Auto-Graphics’ Core Products to Manage

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G) is proud to announce the agreement with South Dakota State Library for new agreements for their cloud-based resource sharing solution, SHAREit, and its integrated library system, VERSO. A-G’s VERSO was selected following a competitive RFI in Q1 of 2020, allowing A-G to expand their presence in the mid-west of the United States and extend current relations with the state library into 2025.



South Dakota will now be the first state to purchase all 3 of A-G’s core products, SHAREit, VERSO, and MONTAGE. These different systems work in unison, using similar architecture and strengthening the states web-based services, by providing a valued product on an economic scale for the state. The South Dakota State ILL currently has 90 libraries participating (45 public libraries, 22 school and school/public combo libraries, 18 academics, and 5 special libraries). The state provides these products at no cost to participating libraries and hosts over 5 million searchable holding records.

The South Dakota State Library can facilitate statewide resource sharing through the use of SHAREit, access to its own unique state library collection through the use of VERSO and provide access to a wide variety of “non born” digital documents through the use of MONTAGE. Patrons, students, and library staff can rely on one common user interface experience to access the full breath of documents, physical items, and e-resources in one search. Further, now, in through a single discovery experience for the first time South Dakota constituents can find essentially any library asset in one contiguous experience.

We are pleased that the South Dakota State Library feels confident to provide a new contract for statewide resource sharing along with adding our Integrated Library System, VERSO, along with MONTAGE our digital management system, said Albert Flores, VP Sales.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. is a Library Management and Sharing Software serving customer’s needs and technology to improve, assist, expand, and engage the communities they serve. Auto-Graphics was the first to provide Cloud based library resource management to library consortia, in 1994. For over 60 years, Auto-Graphics has sustained growth in carefully targeted directions, using the most state of the art tools and good old-fashion business relationships. Our focus on industry requirements, high standards, product warranty, technically oriented staff, and service ability have all contributed to the success we see today. For more information about our products and Auto-Graphics please visit our website www.auto-graphics.com